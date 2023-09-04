GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the upcoming weekend being the official start of the season, the historic Packers fence at 1177 Shadow Lane was repainted.

The fence has been given a new slogan every year before the season begins as a dedication to the team and the franchise as a whole. The tradition of painting the fence began in 1984 by the owner of the home, Steve Kraft.

Fred Harrsch took over the property during his retirement so he could enjoy the Packers experience on Lombardi Avenue and has kept the tradition alive until his passing last year. Local Five’s Samantha Petters caught up with the Harrsch family and friends as they painted the fence Monday afternoon.

The current owner of the house and Fred’s sister-in-law, Dotty Harrsch, said it is an annual representation of fans’ dedication to the team. “We do the fence painting yearly, and it is for family and friends and anybody in the community that wants to come,” explained Harrsch.

This year, the slogan highlights the new star quarterback, Jordan Love. The new slogan: ‘The New Pack is a Love Affair.’ Friends and members of the community, including Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, helped with the painting. Murphy feels this year’s slogan highlights a player who has worked hard to improve and has the respect of his teammates.

“I think they’ll love this,” said Murphy. “I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the way Jordan, and it’s not just this year, but the entire three years, he has handled everything. He’s just kept working and working and getting better and never complained. I know his teammates really respect him, and they want to play for him, and they want to win.”