The Outback tavern honors area veterans with flag service

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — A local tavern took the time to honor area veterans.

On Saturday, June 22 The Outback tavern located on W1997 Old Peshtigo Rd. in Marinette held a flag service event from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. to honor all branches.

An American flag was also displayed on the exterior of the building to honor past, present, and future service men and women.

Participants enjoyed food and other fun activities provided by the organizers.

Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 25 David Herold said the event is meant to continue honoring veterans in the community.

“Everybody’s representing down here in Marinette Marine,” Herold said. “We have an outstanding support group both as VFW and DAV. Everybody is phenomenal in supporting the veterans in this area.”

Herold said the The Outback donated $1,000 to the DAV program.