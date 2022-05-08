FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews are sending praise to a motorist who reported a fire at a home in Fond du Lac on Sunday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, just before 10:30 a.m. crews responded to a home located on West Scott Street after a motorist that was passing through the area noticed flames on the front porch of the home.

When crews arrived at the scene, residents were reportedly trying to extinguish the fire themselves.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and overhaul the area. Authorities say a large portion of the front porch was damaged by the flames.

The fire reportedly started due to improper discarding of smoking materials in the front of the porch.

No injuries have been reported. Crews are now crediting the passing motorist who reported the fire saying that if they hadn’t the incident could have resulted in a worse outcome.

“Had this fire not been detected by a passing motorist, the outcome could have been much more devastating to the occupants of the residence,” shared Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.