THE OUTCOME: State Assembly votes on mental health funding, cursive requirements, and critical race theory

(WFRV)- On Tuesday, September 28, the State’s Assembly gathered to finally vote on bills regarding important topics that would impact citizens across the state.

The assembly voting on decisions regarding major topics like critical race theory in the public school system, requirements of teaching cursive to students, funding for mental health, and so much more were decided.

Below are the latest pieces of legislation that the Wisconsin Assembly has passed, according to the Associated Press;

Wisconsin Assembly approves $100 million for mental health

The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools. The measure was approved Tuesday on a party-line vote with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.

It faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill

All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill up passed Tuesday by the state Assembly. The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students.

Opponents, including groups that represent school boards, superintendents, and administrators, say it could be a costly mandate, and time would be better spent teaching more modern forms of communication. The Republican-backed bill would have to pass both chambers again this session and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in order to become law.

Wisconsin Assembly approves bill requiring civics education

A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill passed by the state Assembly.

The measure approved Tuesday would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.”

Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin’s voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education.