The outcome: Wisconsin Assembly votes on vaccination proof, redistricting, & transgender ban bills

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Assembly met Wednesday to vote on four major bills involving COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements, delaying the redistricting of local political boundary lines, banning transgender athletes from participating in certain sports, and setting a statewide use of force policy for police in Wisconsin.

The Assembly has voted. The outcome of the four bills are below.

Wisconsin Assembly forbids requiring virus vaccination proof

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The measure banning so-called vaccine passports must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law. Evers has signaled that he will veto the bill.

The Assembly passed it on a 60-37 vote with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez voting for it.

Wisconsin Assembly passes local redistricting delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Redistricting of local political boundary lines in Wisconsin would be delayed a year or more under a bill backed by Republicans and local governments that the state Assembly has passed.

Under the proposal passed Wednesday, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not said whether he would sign or veto the measure.

Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The measures were taken up Wednesday in the middle of Pride month and were all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The measures must also pass the GOP-controlled Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

Democrats argue the measures are unnecessary and stigmatize transgender youth. Republican supporters say transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.

Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would set a statewide use of force policy for police in Wisconsin, and offer protections for officers who report abuses, has been pulled from the state Assembly agenda.

It was skipped Wednesday despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate last week. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke says the measure was skipped due to concerns raised by the Milwaukee police union.

Steineke says he’s confident it will be voted on at a later date. Other bills passed by the Assembly would ban the use of chokeholds and require the reporting of incidents when force was used.