GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – It won’t be football fans, but soccer fans who get to check out new concessions at Lambeau Field.

The upgrades were made possible by a recent stock sale that generated more than $64 million for the team to invest.

While there has been a lot of talk about the big screens that will be installed in 2023 to enhance the football fan experience, President Mark Murphy on Friday showed off the Miller Lite Market.

It’s located on the 100-level concourse and is open to everyone.

It features a huge grab-and-go food market and a bar up top.

“I knew we could put the market together,” Murphy told Local 5 News. “But the End Zone Bar is spectacular.”

The bar has a capacity of around 400 people and features brass and wooden fixtures that beer drinkers might be accustomed to seeing at craft breweries.

Murphy has a policy of not drinking during games. But, he knows what he’d get if he did.

“Definitely a shandy, a summer shandy.”

Murphy plans to reveal slides of what the field improvement will look like, in particular the jumbo screens. He promised they are bigger and wider than anything fans have seen before.

The Packers say they want to make stock available to every generation.

So the next sale probably won’t be until another 10 to 15 years from now.