The Paine Art Center debuts ‘Walk This Way’ exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection is all about telling the story of history through shoes.

The new exhibit was organized by the New York Historical Society and is traveling throughout the country to showcase the Stuart Weitzman Collection. The exhibit features shoes designed by women throughout history. Some shoes features in the exhibit date back to the early 1800s.

Walk This Way tells the story of the shoe from the perspectives of collection, consumption, presentation, design, and production. It showcases the trends of shoes over time as well as the way the use of shoes have transformed from simple use to fashion statements.

The exhibit will be open until October 10th. The Paine Art Center is open daily from 10am to 4pm. For more information you can visit their website.

