APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Paper Discovery Center has transformed into the Atlas Science Center. The museum is adding more elements like science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The Atlas Science Center will remain in its building located at 425 W Water St. Atlas Science Center instructors say they wanted to still incorporate their legacy of paper, but wanted to expand to subjects that reflect the lifestyles of children today.

The museum will still have its paper lab and has transformed the upstairs into a variety of exhibits that focus on sustainability and give kids a chance to interact while learning.

The building also now has solar panels which help power parts of the building as well as chargers for vehicles. It is also expanding its efforts to incorporate inclusivity within their facility adding a bilingual exhibit, which includes content in English and Spanish.

The Atlas Science Center is open Thursday thru Saturday and offers special programming on Wednesdays during the summer. For more information on this exhibit, you can visit its website here.