WATCH: The perfect day for dining on the deck!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The weather could not have been more perfect for Dine on the Deck in Green Bay.

If you were at CityDeck Wednesday afternoon you would have found Kathryn Kroll enjoying the sights and sounds of Dine on the Deck along with a few hundred others!

“I think this may be the best weather day we have had all summer,” said Kroll, Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc.

Dine on the Deck not only features between four and six established local restaurants, but it also provides a great opportunity for new restaurants to build a presence.

One example is Diamond’s American Diner, set to open in August. They’ve come out to Dine on the Deck to let people know about their restaurant and show residents what kind of food they’ll be serving.

Brian Feng of family-owned China Palace on Washington Street in Green Bay, says its events like this that build a community, “It’s been pretty fun, it really brings the community together.”

Also taking in the sunshine was Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, along with his family.

“This is just one of those really fantastic family-friendly events and we try to get down here whenever possible,” the Mayor told Local 5.

Having recently marked 100 days in office, Mayor Genrich sees a lot more events like this coming to the Green Bay area in the coming years, especially when considering the shipyard project.

“This is a great example of what can be possible when everybody pulls together and creates a fantastic public space,” Mayor Genrich expressed.

There were people from all over the area enjoying the food, as well as live music from Hannah Rose.

Watch the video above to hear an interview from two Alabama teens, one of which that is visiting Wisconsin for the first time!

Dine on the Deck takes place every Wednesday on CityDeck from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and runs through August 14th.

Read more about Dine on the Deck here: https://downtowngreenbay.com/do/nicolet-bank-s-dine-on-the-deck

Check out the music of Hannah Rose, featured in the video, below: