GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the school year right around the corner, the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) came up with a fun way to welcome students back to school.

GBAPS held a celebration on Thursday at Green Bay West High School to say thank you to families and students as they prepare for school to start back up again.

The celebration was a free event that featured carnival activities like face painting, ping pong toss, rock climbing, bounce houses, and more.

There were also live performances from pep bands from Green Bay East, Green Bay West, and Preble High School.

“This is more than a perfect kick-off,” stated GBAPS Superintendent Claude Tiller. “This is a wonderful way to start the school year for all the families to embrace one another and for [students] to see the ones they haven’t seen over the summer and just enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.”

Staff members were also at the event to answer any questions that parents may have had.