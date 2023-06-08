MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin wants someone to channel their inner Wisconsinite and taste-test cheese.

As part of the College of Agriculture and Science, the Center for Dairy Research is looking for a descriptive sensory panelist.

According to the job description, the Center for Dairy Research is looking for individuals passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza, and other dairy products.

Once hired, officials will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste, and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes.

Panelists should expect to be tasting up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other food products. Panelists would need to be available for 3-hour consecutive periods (1 session) and up to 3 sessions per week.

The University of Wisconsin is willing to pay $15.00 per hour to taste-test cheese.

Those interested can apply here.