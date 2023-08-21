(WFRV) – Authorities have released the identity of the pilot who died after a crash on August 19 at Central County Airport in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the plane that crashed at the Central County Aiport in Helvetia has been released. The pilot was identified as 78-year-old Bruce Flannery of Gladstone, Michigan.

On August 19 around 1 p.m., a call of an airplane crash at the Central County Airport came in. The initial investigation showed that a single-engine airplane overturned while landing.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.

The investigation is reportedly still ongoing. No additional information was provided.