The Plaza in downtown Neenah celebrates its grand opening

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Plaza at Gateway Park is officially open in downtown Neenah drawing people from all over the area to the city.

Mayor Dean Kaufert, Neenah said, “We’re standing in the plaza and it’s a beautiful, beautiful gathering spot.”

During the winter months, the ice skating rink will be the focal point and as the weather warms up it will be converted into a patio to encourage people to gather downtown.

Lizzy Bergstrom Auth, the Director of the Plaza said, “We have globe coffee that’s open year-round and they serve paninis, good breakfast sandwiches, good coffee drinks, hot cocoa, smores cheese fondue. So that you can eat anytime and come hang out here.”

The grand opening was full of excitement and people checking out where the ice skating facility is going to go and snacking on some free popcorn.

Valerie Hilkert and her child Lana-Johanna of Menasha said, “We just got here. It’s amazing. The atmosphere is wonderful. The great music. It’s really busy and it looks like the ice rink is going to be a huge success.”

John Bergstrom designed and funded the construction of the facility not only for the people of Neenah but to help the city grow.

“He dreamed this up and he’s like we need this in Neenah and we need to find a way to do this and downtown is a great place to do it because there are so many businesses down here and it’s just a nice meeting spot,” said Bergstrom Auth.

The mayor said Bergstrom plans to run the facility for the first three to five years and then gift it to the city. The new facility is on city land but was not constructed using a single taxpayer dollar.