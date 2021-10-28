The Plaza is welcoming residents to their brand new facility

NEENAH, WI. (WFRV) – The Plaza at the Gateway Park is hosting its grand opening today at 5:30 p.m. The Plaza started out as a dream for John Bergstrom and has now been created the community support.

Organizers have been working all year to coordinate and build the Plaza. The space features a coffee shop, ice skating rink, and also a private room for business meetings as well as birthday parties.

Director of the Plaza, Lizzy Bergstrom-Auth says the vision was to create a year-round space, where people could make memories and enjoy time with their loved ones. Bergstrom-Auth goes on to say this vision was only possible because of local businesses coming together to help donate for The Plaza.

Visitors have a lot to look forward to, once inside people order a variety of food and beverages from Globe Coffee. The shop even features a smores kit for families to share over the campfire stations that are located throughout the Plaza.

Bergstrom-Auth says the Plaza was inspired by John D. Rockefeller and even features a duplicate credo of him at the front entrance. The Plaza also honors Native American history and has dedications for Chief Black Elk and Chief Washakie.

The main attraction of the Plaza at Gateway Park is the ice skating rink, which has not yet been opened due to weather. Once it is cold enough, a contractor will activate the chiller system and people can enjoy the rink. They are hoping to open around the middle of November.

Globe Coffee is open daily at 7 a.m. For more information, you can call (920) 486-8085.