The Plaza Skating Rink opens

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Plaza at the Gateway Park is opening their skating rink for the start of the holiday season. The ice rink is a main attraction for downtown Neenah and many residents are looking forward to it opening.

Over the weekend, they hosted their grand opening and hundreds of local residents gathered for free skating lessons and a special performance from the Valley Figure Skating Club.

The ice rink holds up to 150 people. It is the same size as ice rink at the Rockefeller Center in New York City and is 122 feet long and 59 feet wide. Residents will be able to experience Christmas magic with their families. During the holiday season, special guests will be visiting the ice rink.

The ice rink is open everyday except Wednesday and is surrounded by Globe Coffee so visitors can eat, drink, and enjoy skating. Ice skaters can bring their own skates, but everyone must sign a waiver. For more information, you can visit their website.