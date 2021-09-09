The plows are out: Lambeau Field hosts 31st annual Snowplow Roadeo & Equipment Show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Snow was not in the forecast on Thursday, so no one expected to see snowplows stationed at Lambeau Field, until they remembered the 31st annual Snowplow Roadeo and Equipment Show was happening.

On September 9, plowers all across the state gathered at Lambeau Field in Green Bay to enjoy a tailgate and engage in fun activities that put their skills to the test.

According to event organizers, drivers were tested on their knowledge of vehicle safety and operations, mechanical knowledge of snowplow equipment, and their driving ability while navigating through an obstacle course.

The top two drivers of the tests then had the chance to claim the prestige of knowing they are the top dogs of snowplowing in Wisconsin and will get to move on to compete in the National Snow Plow Roadeo at the Western Snow & Ice Conference in Loveland, Colorado on September 29.

The Snowplow Roadeo, which has been held at Lambeau Field for the last 15 years, provides an opportunity for local road crews to come together and enjoy the comradery and friendly competition at least once a year.

“Winter is not an opportunity, we’re out plowing at that point so being able to get people in. Weather across the state can be different for all of us you know Janesville may have a storm while we don’t so in order to get everyone involved in the state we try to do it during a time when we generally have good weather where we aren’t going to have to be somewhere plowing,” shared City of De Pere Street Superintendent, Tony Fietzer.