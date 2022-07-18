APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – The community gathered for a food truck rally at Timber Rattlers Stadium Monday night to show their support for Outagamie County Law Enforcement.

A portion of the money raised will go to the Lights of Christmas program where officers purchase gift cards and hand them out to families in need around the holidays.

There were a lot of squad cars and a patrol boat along with some K-9 Units so the kids could have an up-close look at policing.

The most fun for the kids was the dunk tank and seeing your favorite police officer be a good sport and get all wet in full uniform.

“The point of this is to encourage positive interaction between law enforcement and the public,” Sergeant Nathan Borman of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office told Local 5 News.

A real home run for the community!