GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay has added the Marine Traffic application to its website on Thursday.

According to a release, the Marine Traffic app allows users and boat watchers to track all ship traffic, similar to a radar. Marine Traffic is the world’s leading provider of ship tracking and maritime information and is dedicated to making data easily accessible.

“We know there are many very dedicated ship watchers who are aware of how to keep track of the ships in the area,” said Dean Haen, Port Director. “But there are other casual watchers who may also be interested in identifying a ship they see coming into the harbor or on the bay. This app on our website will give them an easy way to get more information.”

The free version that is featured on the Port’s website identifies the ship and where it’s headed along with other information. “It makes it fun to be able to identify what ship it is, what it’s carrying, and where it’s going,” added Haen.

The Port of Green Bay just recently received its first shipment of cargo for the 2022 shipping season on March 18.

To check out the Marine Traffic app on their website, click here.