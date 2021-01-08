The possible economic impact of letting more fans into Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that roughly 6,000 fans will be welcomed to the upcoming divisional playoff game.

“Of course we’d love to see 80,000, but that’s not possible this year,” Brad Toll, President & CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau told Local 5 Friday of the decision.

Toll says that without the crowds this season, the area lost out.

“A home game has about a 15 million dollar impact on the community,” he explained, “so having lost all of our season games and the two preseason, that’s 10 games. It’s roughly a 150 million dollar economic impact that was gone.”

In a normal year, a home playoff game would be icing on the cake.

This year, it’s the first real opportunity for Green Bay’s tourism industry,

“Seeing the people in Lambeau, even watching it on tv, I think it provides hope for the whole community that things are going to get better,” Toll said.

The Packers announced that season ticket holders would be contacted about the available tickets.

It’s still unclear who will be heading to Titletown for the game, as tickets won’t be available until January 12.

“They may be mostly local, in which case it won’t have a huge impact,” Toll said. “If a lot of people are from outside of town and they decide to spend the night in our community, that certainly will help.”

They’re opening the gates of Lambeau, and opening up for some positive thinking.

“Hopefully, when we play in the NFC Championship the next week, maybe they are able to add more,” Toll said.