DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday.

Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.

The film is aimed to help spark an interest in the history of the Fox River.

Those interested in attending the event will have a second chance on Thursday, August 25 in Menasha at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus inside Perry Hall. The film will start at 7 p.m. and the 340 tickets sold will benefit the Hearthstone Museum.

If you're interested in attending the event, tickets will be available on the Hearthstone Museum's website.