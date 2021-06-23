The result: WI Senate votes on redistricting delay, braiding licenses, & gun sanctuary bills

(WFRV) – The state Senate met Wednesday to vote on four major bills involving loosening rules on killing beavers and muskrats, delaying the redistricting of local boundary lines, braiding hair without a license, and prohibiting police from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns in Wisconsin.

The Senate has voted. The outcome of the four bills are below.

Senate loosens rules on killing nuisance beavers, muskrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a bill that would make it easier to kill beavers and muskrats causing damage near a roadway.

Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate a wild animal that is causing damage but bars anyone from opening fire within 50 feet of the center of a road.

Under the Republican-authored bill, the DNR or a local government agent could shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly passed it Tuesday. The bill now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

Senate Republicans OK local redistricting delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a Republican bill that would delay local governments’ redistricting efforts by a year or more.

Wisconsin law requires counties to adopt redistricting plans by July 1 and municipalities to adopt theirs within the following 60 days.

The new districts would be based on 2020 census data that federal officials were required to deliver to states by March. But the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the data until fall. Under the bill, local governments would have until spring 2022 to adopt new maps.

Democrats contend that keeping current districts in place for local elections could be unconstitutional. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on an 18-12 vote. No Democrats voted for it.

Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns.

The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to resist new gun control measures.

The U.S. Constitution dictates that state law can’t trump federal law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. Wisconsin’s GOP legislators are moving forward anyway.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto it.

Wisconsin Senate: No licenses for braiding hair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license.

The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years. According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.

Wisconsin doesn’t require licenses for braiding hair, but the bill’s main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend braiders are getting mixed messages about whether they need them. They also contend hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding.

The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly passed it in March. The bill goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.