(WFRV) – It started off as an April Fools joke in 2021 and then it was made a reality on National Cheese Curd Day, but now, it’s making yet another return to Culver’s menu.

The ever-so-famous CurderBurger is making its comeback to the Wisconsin-based fast food chain that is known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard.

Culver’s CurderBurger

According to the business’s website, the CurderBurger is set to hit stores starting on October 12 and will be available through the end of October or while supplies last.

The sandwich details a signature Deluxe ButterBurger with a gooey, golden Wisconsin Cheese Curd Crown stacked on top. Throw on the red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato slice, dill pickle, and mayonnaise and you’ve got yourself an internet sensation.

Culver’s reported when the CurderBurger debuted on October 26, 2021, guests flocked to the establishment nationwide to get their hands on the burger, which fueled single-day sales records at an astounding 20% of the restaurants.

“We knew this was going to be a fun moment for us to give our guests something they truly wanted, but we were still blown away by the overwhelming response,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “It’s exciting to see the passion guests showed on National Cheese Curd Day, and it inspires us to continue creating the menu items they crave.”

For more information on the return of the Culver’s CurderBurger, click here.