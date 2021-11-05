The return of Daylight Standard Time means loss of freedom for some dealing with vision loss

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Retired Oshkosh City Councilman Brian Poeschl of Wild Rose, Wisconsin has lived and worked his entire life with night blindness.

For him, when daylight standard time resumes, it’s not just two fewer hours of daylight for him. It takes away a little bit of the independence he’s worked so hard to maintain.

“It’s just trying to get around it’s a chore,” Poeschl tells Local 5 News.

“Everything on the sides, down below, up above he can’t see,” explains his wife, Bonnie who notices when people look at Brian when he bumps into things.

“Some people might think what’s wrong with that person,” Brian acknowledges.

“It stops his independence,” says Bonnie. “That’s what he’s tried to achieve continuously.”

The couple has learned to deal with the stares. But they hope by speaking out folks might not be so quick to judge what they see.

“You don’t go out to a friend’s house because you have to worry is somebody going to pick me up,” says Brian. “Or will I try to walk that far with a flashlight?”

The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually impaired says 100,000 Wisconsinites face vision loss.

“The fastest-growing population being older adults from eye diseases like macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinopathy, and diabetes,” says Executive Director Denise Jess. “Vision impairment has a significant impact on individuals, families, and communities and we’re always grateful for the opportunity to help educate the public.”

For more information on vision impairment, click here.