FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

The return of Daylight Standard Time means loss of freedom for some dealing with vision loss

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Retired Oshkosh City Councilman Brian Poeschl of Wild Rose, Wisconsin has lived and worked his entire life with night blindness.

For him, when daylight standard time resumes, it’s not just two fewer hours of daylight for him. It takes away a little bit of the independence he’s worked so hard to maintain.

“It’s just trying to get around it’s a chore,” Poeschl tells Local 5 News.

“Everything on the sides, down below, up above he can’t see,” explains his wife, Bonnie who notices when people look at Brian when he bumps into things.

“Some people might think what’s wrong with that person,” Brian acknowledges.

“It stops his independence,” says Bonnie. “That’s what he’s tried to achieve continuously.”

The couple has learned to deal with the stares. But they hope by speaking out folks might not be so quick to judge what they see.

“You don’t go out to a friend’s house because you have to worry is somebody going to pick me up,” says Brian. “Or will I try to walk that far with a flashlight?”

The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually impaired says 100,000 Wisconsinites face vision loss.

“The fastest-growing population being older adults from eye diseases like macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinopathy, and diabetes,” says Executive Director Denise Jess. “Vision impairment has a significant impact on individuals, families, and communities and we’re always grateful for the opportunity to help educate the public.”

For more information on vision impairment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs