ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – As Sunday kickoff approaches many are rushing to the grocery store.

But have you considered a farmers market?

Folks at The Revolution Public Market in Ashwaubuenon say they get busy on Saturdays during football season.

More and more Packers fans are growing to appreciate the value of fresh alternatives to the usual game day party fare.

And all the vendors are local so you can feel really good about your purchase.

Bountiful Boards has a variety of cheeses from cow to goat and sheep cheese.

Most of their products are from Wisconsin and among the most popular is the old-fashioned cocktail flavored sausage.

“This is the old-fashioned salami,” explained salesperson Gretchen Fjeldos. “It has a little bit of citrus and the spice of the Wisconsin old-fashioned. Yes. The cocktail but it’s in a sausage.”

Bountiful Boards is known for its charcuterie boards. You have to order ahead of time.

On Fridays only they offer small boards with cheese, meat, fruits, and nuts that you can take and go.

They also have a full supply of materials if you want to make your own from olives to crackers.

The market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. most weekdays.

They stock Packers-inspired gear including hats and sweatshirts and have several tables if you want to sit down and snack as you shop.