“The risk is still there:” healthcare providers urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated before attending large events this fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — 65,000 fans packed into Milwaukee’s Deer District to watch game 6 Tuesday night, and with Packers season just around the corner, large gatherings are likely set to continue heading into the fall.

Risks of the coronavirus spreading are also expected to continue.

“If everybody was vaccinated there [at large gatherings like the Bucks victory parade] then the risk is really low, but for the non-vaccinated individuals, the risk is still there,” Dr. Ashok Rai, President & CEO of Prevea told Local 5.

Healthcare officials say it will take a while to find out the impact of these large events.

“We don’t know what the Delta Variant is going to do,” Dr. Sharon Rink, a Pediatrician at Thedacare Regional Medicare Center said. “We don’t know how many people are going to be vaccinated by them we don’t know what the Bucks win and Family Night at Lambeau Field’s going to do for spreading more Covid.”

They do know that the vaccine appears to work against the Delta Variant.

“For the most part, it looks like all three vaccines are doing [the] job against Delta,” Dr. Rai said.

With only about 50-percent of adults in Wisconsin vaccinated, people who watched Game 6 in the Deer District or attended the victory parade might have come in contact with the virus.

“If you weren’t vaccinated, there’s a pretty good chance that you might’ve been exposed to it,” Dr. Rink said.

Dr. Rai told Local 5 that Thursday’s parade did have a silver lining in terms of coronavirus risk.

“The parade is a great example of something being outside, so the risk is significantly lower than being inside,” he said. “And hopefully unvaccinated individuals are masking, but I don’t think that’s happening as often as we might like.”

Experts believe another wave of the virus is coming in September.

They say that if you wait until then to vaccinate, it will be too late.

“You actually have to get vaccinated now to be safe 5 to 6 weeks from now,” Dr. Rai said.

Five weeks from this week, Packers Preseason will be underway.

“Get vaccinated now so you can enjoy a great season,” Dr. Rai said. “Unfortunately, we’re not going to have everybody vaccinated by then, so the virus will still be spreading, but if you want to go out safe and enjoy yourself, get vaccinated.”