APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army Fox Cities purchased the building at 105 S Badger Ave. from the City of Appleton in 1991. It was formerly a firehouse but the building was converted to offices and 11 units and opened in September of 1994.

“It really is a building that was used by the City of Appleton to prevent fires and now it’s been repurposed for another really purposeful use. This is for housing people that have been on the street,” said Patrick Leigl, the Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army. “Through our community support we were able to do that.”

Since the building was purchased, it has never been updated or renovated. The apartments lacked everyday necessities like drawers and cabinets, a good quality refrigerator, or air conditioning. After housing over 300 tenants in the on-site apartments for almost 30 years, the organization gave them a much-needed update and renovation.

All three Walmarts in the Appleton area came together to help support The Salvation Army Fox Cities Housing Services. Each store donated a $1,000 gift card which helped provide the units with $3,000 worth of new household supplies such as garbage cans, dishracks, and other cleaning supplies.

During the renovations, the individuals living in the building were temporarily housed elsewhere so the construction could begin. After the project was completed, the tenants were thrilled.

“What this really has done for me is it’s given me security,” says one tenant, Jeffrey Dake. “It’s given me security and hope.”