The Salvation Army introduces “Cashless Kettle Pay” in the Fox Cities

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay at their iconic Red Kettles.

The organization has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the Fox Cities which allow shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will then be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options.

After successfully testing the system last year, The Salvation Army teamed up with Faith Technologies to upgrade half of the red kettles throughout the Fox Cities to the new cashless system.

The funds received will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.