The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season with a Spotlight of Hope event

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – “We’re kicking off with a Spotlight of Hope trying to give joy and happiness to those throughout the community that are worried about what is to come,” said major David Minks of the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

Traditional bell ringing is still happening this year but the salvation army has to take into account the pandemic when asking people for donations in person.

Minks said, “You’ll see the bell ringers wearing facemasks and standing 6 feet away.”

The Salvation Army is expecting a 50% decrease in donations nationwide because of the pandemic this year.

Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development and Communications said, “We’re really trying to be creative this year because of covid. We realize that not everybody is going to have the same tradition that they did which was going and ringing both physically. So some of the things we’re doing is we’re encouraging a lot of online activities such as virtual bell ringers.”

Anyone that wants to register to ring a bell in person or online can do so here and anyone that wants to sponsor a child’s presents through the Angel Tree Program can learn more here.

Registering to be a virtual bell ringer will allow you to create a personalized website to send out to family and friends to donate on this year.

The Salvation Army is hoping to share a message of unity this year especially.

“We don’t want anyone to choose between a bill and having a Christmas, so if we can come together as a community and remind ourselves what this holiday season is all about and remind ourselves that we’ve been here before in hard times and we’ve all come together, let’s do that again,” said Knudtson.