ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, members of the Greater Green Bay community got together at the Epic Events Center for the 2022 Costumed Caroling performance put on by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett and Jordan Lamers had the opportunity to participate in the event, and the two got to show off some exquisite dance moves.

“It felt natural to come up with this routine that we did together,” explained Corbett. “I couldn’t see through the mask, and I could barely see Jordan. Luckily I didn’t run into him!”

Although Corbett and Lamers did not take home the top spot, their dance routine will be a memory those who watch Local 5 News will remember for a long time.

The event was a fundraiser that supports The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s annual Christmas Campaign.

Proceeds from the event will help brighten the holidays for local families in need and also provide basic necessities, youth development, senior programs, and wellness opportunities throughout the year.