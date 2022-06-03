GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – June 3 has several different attachments to it. National Egg Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, and National Donut Day.

Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday of June in 1938, National Donut Day was created in honor of the Donut Lassies, who served donuts to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.

To celebrate and commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies, The Salvation Army delivers thousands of donuts around the United States on every National Donut Day.

This year in Green Bay, The Salvation Army teamed up with Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe to hand out free donuts to customers. The recipe, an original war-time donut.

The original recipe was distributed to the community from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe has promotions all throughout the day, donating $2 from every 12 donuts sold to The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The donut fun carries over into the weekend on Saturday with the first annual Donut 5k, sponsored by Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

The 5k event will feature a build-your-own donut bar alongside entertainment for the family at Green Isle Park in Green Bay. Proceeds from the run will go toward The Salvation Army Kroc Center Scholarship Fund.

“It’s always an honor to partner with The Salvation Army and support their great cause of helping our community,” said Nathan Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe. “It’s exciting to do it in an even bigger capacity this year, and we look forward to a fun couple of days filled with donuts and doing good!”