GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced “The Show Sandwich”, submitted by Leo & Balky from The Score, as the winner of the team’s 2023 Food Fight.

The Show Sandwich is described as a grilled sourdough sandwich that has fried chicken breast, melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and a sweet & savory bacon cherry jam.

The Timber Rattlers say it beat out four other finalists in a fan vote and the sandwich will now be placed on the Cher-make concession stand on the third base side of the stadium as well as inside of the Fox Club.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

It joins the list of previous food fight winners that includes the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, and last year’s winner, the Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger.

For having the winning sandwich, Leo & Balky will reportedly receive four vouchers for any Timber Rattlers’ home game, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The timber rattlers will have their first home game of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:40 p.m. against the Peoria Chiefs.

Those interested in tickets can buy them online here, in person at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or over the phone by calling (920) 733 – 4152.