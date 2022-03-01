(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a ‘smiling’ suspect who is involved in multiple retail thefts.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are investigating a woman involved in multiple retail thefts.

If you can help us identify this smiling retail theft suspect, please contact Deputy J. Quella. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

There is no information on where the thefts took place or the estimated amount of what was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5606. People can also email Jacob.Quella@Outagamie.org.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.