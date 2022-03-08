ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The new U.S. ban on all Russian imports of oil, natural gas, and coal was the talk of the lunch crowd at the Revolution Market on Mike Holmgren Way.

The “Souper Day” shop is offering two Ukrainian soups with 100% of the proceeds going to the global relief charity of female entrepreneurs and “Real Housewife” Bethenny Frankel.

Owner Julie Baranek says while watching the news she became inspired. “We decided to feature some Ukrainian soups this week. Bethenny has the distribution lines and knows where to put the funds the best way. It’s our little way of doing something here in Wisconsin.”

People didn’t need much of an explanation. The mushroom soup sold out by the end of the lunch hour. Baranek immediately got to work on Ukrainian spinach soup.

Shoppers told Local 5 News that they know it will be difficult, but paying more will be the American way to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“I think Putin has been a pretty bad guy for a very long time,” said Susan Lambert of Green Bay. “We really need to look out for the neighbors.”

She met Sharon Radmacher also of Green Bay for lunch who added “I feel we should expect it. I want to help. I want us to help out.”

Lambert also mentioned that she started purchasing more sunflower oil lately.

“I know sunflowers come from Ukraine and I don’t know if they’re going to be low in supply at some point. But if I found out that something was from Russia, I wouldn’t buy it.”

The Souper Day fundraiser continues this week.