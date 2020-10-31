The Turn hosts inaugural “Zombie Bash” Halloween event in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Turn announced it will be hosting its inaugural Zombie Bash Halloween event on Oct. 31.

The event will feature a “Zombie Dodgeball” tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the tournament`s top three teams receiving one hour of free play at The Turn and the first-place team also receiving a $100 gift card and the second-place team receiving a $50 gift card.

In addition, organizers say all participants will have a chance to trick or treat for prizes including a $15 gift card, a free entre or drink, or a 50% off a Swing Suite bay. The event will also feature live music, special Halloween-themed food, and beverage items.

Officials note that strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced including mask-wearing, social distancing practices, and extensive sanitation measures.

