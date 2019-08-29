The Turn opens at Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new restaurant opened its doors in the Titletown District Thursday.

The Turn is a new restaurant that offers a diverse menu and plenty of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The business has seven Topgolf swing suite simulator bays allow people to play simulations of their favorite sports, including golf, football, hockey, and even zombie dodgeball.

And the staff are happy to finally be open to the public.

“So this has been a long time coming, so it’s been a lot of hard work, and it’s exciting to see people here and guests swinging some golf clubs and getting ready to go,” says Jason Peters, General Manager of The Turn.

