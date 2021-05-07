The ultimate gift for Mother’s Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many this year will be the second time celebrating Mother’s Day inside during a pandemic. We spoke to local mothers who told us why celebrating this day is about more than just gifts.

Katie Ditz and Shawna Starbird the journey has been anything, but conventional. Both got married with the hope of starting a family. However, either mom could predict what the road ahead had in store.

Starbird says, “We had been trying to have a family and it wasn’t happening for us, and we decided to go get it checked out. We found out that we weren’t able to have our own kids biologically, that came as quite a shock to us.”

Starbird’s devastating news didn’t stop her and her husband’s hope of one day nurturing a child. After a three-year journey of trying, they decided to become foster parents. Her first placement would change her life.

Ditz was diagnosed with endometriosis, which would plague her life with difficult pregnancies. She would suffer three miscarriages after giving birth to her first daughter. Growing her family would take years and require surgery. However, the gift of motherhood could not be complete for Katie without the help from Dr. Remi Kaldas.

Starbird and Ditz are now each mothers of 3. Shawna has three boys, and Katie has three girls and is expecting. She’s now pregnant with her fourth daughter.

Starbird says her faith was instrumental in keeping her hopeful during dark times. She and her husband both knew God would lead them on a path, which would one day make them parents.

Ditz says during Mother’s day, she often reflects on her journey. She goes on to say, “I remember Mother’s Day where I wasn’t a mother and trying to be one was hard and painful. And I guess it would just, you know, my encouragement to those women would be, you know, still hold out hope that that will be you.”