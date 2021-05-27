The Urban Hub in Green Bay reopens after COVID-19 restrictions relax

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Urban Hub opened its doors to the public and is welcoming guests once again.

The hub provides a shared working space in the rail yard innovation district in Downtown Green Bay. It opened last year but soon closed because of COVID-19 restrictions when many people had to work virtually or could not work at all.

Now, organizers say they are ready to help those looking to start their careers in an encouraging environment.

“I definitely hope people take advantage of the space. I think it has a lot to offer. We have the best internet central in this area, free internet. We even have a keg in case people want to have a beer after a rough day,” says Lamarr Banks, Urban Hub Community Manager.

Banks hopes that by bringing in more people they can work together and build off each other to help the community even further.

“I’m very excited to get started. I can’t even tell you how much, how awesome it is to be working with like-minded individuals and to be helping people help themselves,” explains Banks.