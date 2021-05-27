GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Urban Hub in Green Bay reopens after COVID-19 restrictions relax

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Urban Hub opened its doors to the public and is welcoming guests once again.

The hub provides a shared working space in the rail yard innovation district in Downtown Green Bay. It opened last year but soon closed because of COVID-19 restrictions when many people had to work virtually or could not work at all.

Now, organizers say they are ready to help those looking to start their careers in an encouraging environment.

“I definitely hope people take advantage of the space. I think it has a lot to offer. We have the best internet central in this area, free internet. We even have a keg in case people want to have a beer after a rough day,” says Lamarr Banks, Urban Hub Community Manager.

Banks hopes that by bringing in more people they can work together and build off each other to help the community even further.

“I’m very excited to get started. I can’t even tell you how much, how awesome it is to be working with like-minded individuals and to be helping people help themselves,” explains Banks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer