HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following a Monday evening fire at a residence in Calumet County.

According to the Harrison Fire Department, on January 15 around 5:50 p.m., crews were sent to a residence on South Coop Road. It was mentioned that the fire was inside the residence and in the basement.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the house. The residents were reportedly waiting outside.

Officials say that the fire was put out and the flames were stopped from spreading further into the residence. There were no injuries according to officials.

The cause of the fire was reportedly related to the use of a wood burner in the basement. Multiple agencies assisted with the incident.

No additional information was provided.