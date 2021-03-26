FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

The Venture Project is helping local entrepreneurs

The Venture Project opened its doors earlier this month. It serves as a business incubator, coworking space, and mentorship network.

Venture Project is hoping to build with entrepreneurs by providing them space to bring their visions to life. They are also partnering with UW Oshkosh to help students with launching their projects.

The business provides their members 24 hour service and allows flexible for those who rent a space.

The Venture Project has a mix of businesses utilizing the building including financial advisors, makeup artists, website developers, photographers, all network from the space.

For more information on the Venture Project, visit their website.

