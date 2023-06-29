HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard announced on Thursday that it has decided to raise the sewer rates for all customers.

In a release, village officials say the raise is due to rising costs being passed down from NEW Water, the company that handles Howard’s sewage discharges.

The village says the rates will be raised by two dollars for every thousand gallons and Howard’s Director of Administrative Services, Chris Haltom, says the increase is needed to cover the village’s utility cot as the bill from NEW Water has increased from $3 million to $4 million.

“NEW Water increased its rates to allow for major infrastructure repairs and other cost increases,”

Haltom said. “Unfortunately, the village has no option than to pass along those increases to Howard customers.”

The village had previously raised the sewer rates back in January of 2023 with hopes that it would help offset the cost increases from NEW Water. Village officials say the first increase was not sufficient and the Village Board has approved another raise.

Halmton says the increase is substantial but necessary to allow the sewer utility to maintain financial stability. He adds that in 2022, the utility ended the year with a net operating loss of $677,772.

The new increased sewer rate will start with billings made following June 30, 2023