The Wall That Heals Salutes Veterans With Ceremony

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 03:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 03:43 PM CDT

CRIVITZ, WIS. (WFRV) - A program saluting our veterans was held at the Wall That Heals in Crivitz Saturday morning.

The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall replica at the Crivitz Community Veterans Park. 

Among those who spoke at the event were Governor Scott Walker and 8th District Congressman Mike Gallagher. 

The ceremony closed with the Rolling Thunder Veterans organization performing their Missing Man Table Ceremony, a salute to the over 1,500 service members who are still missing in action from the Vietnam War. 

A candle light vigil will be held at 8:30 tonight to honor those whose names are engraved on the Wall. 

The vigil will also include the reading of names of area individuals who died in Vietnam. 

 

