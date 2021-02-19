The Wedding Show arriving at the Resch Expo this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s largest wedding show will be taking over the Resch Expo this weekend.

Prospective brides, grooms, and anyone interested in weddings will find just about everything they need to plan and prepare for their big day. The wedding industry was hit hard by the pandemic with many having to cancel, postpone, or limit capacity for their big day.

Vendors say they hope events like these can help bring back some of their clientele.

“Well this business is down about 80 percent, right now,” says Lou Ann Vander Zanden, owner of Bridal Elegance. “We had so many weddings that were either canceled or postponed. We’re hoping more events do start popping up, so that we can have more bridal shows and let the bride come through and view everything.”

The Wedding Show gets underway this afternoon at 5 and runs until 9. Doors will open again tomorrow morning at 9 and close at 3.