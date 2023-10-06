ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County officials are encouraging residents to participate in welcoming home veterans from the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight “Flight of Champions” on Saturday.

According to a release, the event will take place on October 7, with the public arriving at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport’s grand lobby in the main airport terminal between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. welcome.

Organizers say there will be live music, an honor guard, and flags distributed to make this a truly festive, fun, and memorable event for all involved.

“Many of our veterans didn’t receive a celebratory welcome that they deserved after their service,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “With the Flight of Champions, they can be honored, remembered, and truly celebrated for the sacrifices they have made.”

The 71st Mission of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will take off early Saturday morning and return to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport that night.

The Flight of Champions will be an extra special honor flight thanks to the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers, who will have staff and alumni on the Green Bay flight as well as the two flights out of Milwaukee on the same day.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight gives World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans from Wisconsin a one-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service to our country.

“Our veterans have made big sacrifices, and through these flights, we are able to give thanks to those sacrifices,” said Karyn Roelke, President of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “Every flight brings so many smiles, memories, and courageous stories. It truly is an honor to be a part of it all.”

“Whether you know a veteran or not, anyone can come out for the celebration,” added Streckenbach.

Guests interested in attending the event are encouraged to bring banners or signs to let veterans know how much they are loved and valued for their service.

Free parking is available at the airport, and officials say that if lots are full, you can park across the street at the Oneida Nation Bingo Hall and use the free shuttle to and from the terminal.