Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of natural Resources

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have announced that the 2023 bear hunting season opens on Wednesday, September 6.

In a release, officials say hunters should know which management zones they are licensed to hunt in, as each zone has specific bear hunting regulations. These regulations are as follows:

Zones A, B, and D: Where dogs are permitted

Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 – With aid of dogs only.

Sept. 13 to Oct. 3 – With aid of dogs, bait, and all other legal methods.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods NOT using dogs.

Zones C, E, and F: Where dogs are not permitted

Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods NOT using dogs.

The Wisconsin DNR says that the black bear is “emblematic” of the Northwoods and the chance to hunt bear is a “coveted opportunity” as there are reportedly more people interested in bear hunting than there are permits available.

The DNR also says that Wisconsin is home to a thriving and expanding bear population with about 26,000 bears which should lead to another quality hunting season.

The 2023 bear hunting season is open from September 6 to October 10.

More information on the bear hunting season including, how to hunt bear and bear hunting regulations, can be found here.