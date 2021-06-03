‘The Workshop’ has official ribbon-cutting ceremony

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Workshop training facility hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday as former Green Bay East standout, Harry Boyce opened his new facility.

The facility will have a weight room and full-court basketball hoops. Boyce is the head coach and founder of ‘Team 1848’ and previously held practices in a church gym.

Hobart Village Administrator Aaron Kramer said before The Workshop it was just an empty field and only the sounds of cars driving past could be heard. Now there is a brand new facility where basketball players of all age groups can train and improve.

Boyce is also impacting local youths, and it is evident from the way the speak about him.

“Nobody teaches basketball better than him. It’s amazing to be able to learn from someone who has been at an extremely high level for most of his life. There’s no other place, here in Wisconsin, you can get that kind of teaching”, says Notre Dame Academy junior Chris Mitchell.

The Workshop’s address is 760 Centerline Drive in Hobart.

More information regarding The Workshop can be found on their Facebook page.