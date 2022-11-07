GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most renowned comedians will be coming to Green Bay and performing at the Resch Center in 2023.

Jeff Dunham, known for his wooden characters such as Bubba J, Walter, and Peanut, will be making a stop on March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

He’s sold out global concert tours, shattered ratings through broadcast specials, and even has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dunham, the only child of a real estate appraiser and homemaker, was raised in a Dallas suburb, at the age of nine, received a toy ventriloquist dummy for Christmas. He began to practice and started dreaming of characters who could say what nobody else would dare.

The 60-year-old has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three straight years and is cited by Forbes as the third highest-paid comedian behind the legendary Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

Tickets for Jeff Dunham will go on sale next week on November 14 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested can visit the Resch Center’s website, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star box office inside the Resch Center.