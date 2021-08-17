The YMCA is celebrating 150 years in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA was brought to the Greater Green Bay area in 1871. The nonprofit has a staple in the community, providing all types of resources for those in need.

The YMCA has been celebrating all year long, hosting a 150 walk-a-thon to commemorate the milestone. The organization is now bringing the community together to celebrate its anniversary.

The nonprofit is celebrating with a block party, they are planning to shut down North Jefferson Street and fill the street with entertainment for everyone. There will be performances, bounce houses, food trucks, and face paintings. This will all be free to the community, they also are going to give free tours inside of the YMCA.

The YMCA is hoping to continue its legacy in the Green Bay area. They are planning to open their time capsule from 1924. With the help of the community, they are hoping to create another capsule that hopefully will be around for 150 years.

The block party will be held at the Ferguson Family YMCA, it begins at 11 a.m. For more information, you can visit their website https://www.greenbayymca.org/