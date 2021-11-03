Theater Inclusivity: Fox Cities PAC utilizes GalaPro App, allowing clarification from any seat

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) is utilizing an app most theater-goers likely haven’t heard of, yet.

When someone signs up for a show at the PAC, they usually get an alert regarding what the PAC has to offer. From valet parking to wheelchair-accessible seating, the PAC is providing a unique app that can seemingly help people who have difficulty understanding English or can’t hear well, from any seat.

The PAC website says visitors can utilize GalaPro’s captioning, allowing real-time help using voice recognition technology.

All you have to do is install the free app once from the App Store/Google Play to be able to access everything it has to offer. After that, just choose Fox Cities PAC and the show you want to see. Voilà! All setup.

Open Captioning

The PAC has other special features for including theater-goers with different disabilities. Theater officials explain there are select shows that allow open captioning, a special aid that features a text display on the side of the stage that scrolls through the performance’s dialogue and lyrics as the show happens in real-time.

Fox Cities PAC theater during Wicked performance

The following dates are the scheduled times open captioning will be available at the PAC:

Oct. 30, 2021 – 2 p.m. show of Wicked

Dec. 18, 2021 – 2 p.m. show of Hadestown

Jan. 22, 2022 – 2 p.m. show of Mean Girls

Feb. 19, 2022 – 2 p.m. show of Hairspray

April 23, 2022 – 2 p.m. show of Dear Evan Hansen

May 21, 2022 – 2 p.m. show of Frozen

American Sign Language

In addition to these helpful captions, PAC’s website says the theater also offers American Sign Language interpreters, upon request. Requests are urged to be made at least two weeks before the expected performance date to allow for signers to prepare.

PAC’s hall gearing up for future performance

On the website, it states this service is available for the Sunday matinee performances for most Broadway shows and can be requested when ordering tickets.

The following dates are the scheduled shows and times the PAC provides American Sign Language:

Oct. 31, 2021 – 1 p.m. show of Wicked

Dec. 19, 2021 – 1 p.m. show of Hadestown

Jan. 23, 2022 – 1 p.m. show of Mean Girls

Feb. 20, 2022 – 1 p.m. show of Hairspray

April 24, 2022 – 1 p.m. show of Dear Evan Hansen

May 22, 2022 – 1 p.m. show of Frozen

Alternative Programs

The PAC performance programs can also change per the request of a guest. The website explains how the PAC offers large print and Braille programs. However, this service needs a two-week notice.

Lastly, visitors will also be able to access large print menus at the Center’s concessions areas on all four levels of the PAC.

Curious about what the Fox Cities PAC has to offer? Click here. To learn more about the GalaPro app, click here.