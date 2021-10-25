ThedaCare announces $100 million modernization project

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-On Monday morning, ThedaCare announced a $100 million project designed to modernize their medical center in Neenah.

The project includes adding 20 exam rooms to the emergency department, creating a new helicopter landing pad that is closer to the existing emergency department, enhancements to the hospital’s stroke center, updated operating rooms that include advanced robotic surgical equipment, updates to the Family Birth Center and the Women’s center, improving and expanding access to behavioral health services, and a new dining area.

The project also includes the creation of a Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program, which will

provide formal medical education and training for Medical Doctors and Doctors of Osteopathic

Medicine. Once complete, it will become the first accredited GME program in Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee and Madison.

Construction on the project will begin in January and finish up in fall of 2023. ThedaCare officials say it will create about 200 construction jobs.

“With these new additions, we can do our work and care for our patients and that is a great thing not just for now but for years to come,” says Dr. Ray Georgen who is ThedaCare’s Trauma Medical Director.

“When you’re rooted in the community that is where the best care comes from,” says President and CEO of ThedaCare Dr. Imran A. Andrabi.

ThedaCare officials say they hope the project will attract medical professionals to their hospital.

“Workforce is going to become a really important issue not only in healthcare but outside healthcare as well, having these facilities and making sure that we are contemporary and modern in providing those extra tools is going to be extra important,” says Andrabi.

ThedaCare opened in 1909 as Theda Clark Memorial Hospital. Theda Clark Peters had told her brother that if she died to use half the money in her estate to build a hospital.

Clark Peters passed away in 1903 during childbirth, but her legacy lived on with the hospital. The original hospital had 20 beds, one operating room, one emergency room, and one delivery room.

Today, ThedaCare is a major healthcare provider in the Fox Valley and thanks to projects like this one it will continue to get bigger and more sophisticated.

A portion of the $100 million needed to fund the project comes from community donations.

