NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced on Thursday that the next phase of a $100 million investment into the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah is now complete.

In a release, ThedaCare says the plans to modernize the facility were originally announced in October of 2021 with the goal of transforming health care for everyone living in the area.

“Updates to the Neenah campus are benefiting the region and surrounding communities that the ThedaCare system serves, ensuring our patients have access to the care they need. ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah continues to serve as our anchor hospital for critical care with services such as the Level II Trauma Center, certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, and emergency care located at the campus.” – Lynn Detterman, Senior Vice President of ThedaCare South Region.

According to officials, the ThedaStar Air Medical Program officially began using the new helipad this past Monday, July 10.

The helipad is located adjacent to the Emergency Department entrance allowing patients to be transferred quickly on arrival, which is important when time is critical.

“Having an aircraft that is staffed and readied for immediate response 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is critical for the communities we serve. There have been thousands of lives saved due to the access ThedaStar provides. The experienced flight nurses, paramedics, pilots, mechanics, and communications specialists work together to deliver fast, reliable, and quality care.” -Dr. Raymond Georgen, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director.

In addition to the new helipad, ThedaCare says the next milestone reached in the Modernization Project is the redesign of its Trauma Center.

The ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah reportedly cares for people in a 17-plus county area and the new redesigned Level II Trauma Center is expected to enhance patient care and experience.

Officials state the redesigned space is completely centered on the patient with rooms being updated to have the latest technology, equipment, and space.

“Having a CT scanner next to the trauma room will allow for rapid imaging of seriously injured patients, and that is extremely valuable during crucial moments. Again, we’re on the clock. Our teams must work quickly. This advanced, convenient equipment uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the body, and has a positive impact to the care we’re able to deliver.” -Dr. Georgen

With the new helipad and redesign of the Trauma Center done, construction is still ongoing as the next part of the Modernization Project continues moving forward.

ThedaCare says the next factors of the project will include the following:

Developing a new Woman’s Center Includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing. The space is expected to be a comfortable area where women can feel confident in their personalized, proactive healthcare decisions.

Redesigning the inpatient space Creates improved and expanded access for Behavioral Health services

Create “Main Street” Key diagnostic outpatient services will be located on the first floor of the hospital to ensure easier patient access.

Design a new dining area Located on the main floor for the convenience of visitors and team members.

Update the Family Birth Center Allows families to welcome little ones into the world in a modern, comfortable, and soothing environment.



ThedaCare says the full Modernization Project is expected to be complete in the early part of 2024.